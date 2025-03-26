Islamabad [Pakistan], March 26 (ANI): A high-level government panel tasked with strengthening national security policies convened on Monday under the leadership of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to address key issues, including the deportation of illegal immigrants, human smuggling, stricter penalties for organised begging, and the digitisation of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Dawn reported.

The panel, known as the Harden the State Committee, has been mandated with shaping and implementing legal frameworks to tackle these challenges.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Nominates Republican Attorney Thomas March Bell, Once Accused of Mishandling Taxpayer Funds, As HHS Watchdog.

This was the committee's second session since its formation on January 28, following directives issued during the Apex Committee meeting held earlier on January 3. The meeting carried particular significance as it took place just one week before the government's deadline for undocumented foreigners to voluntarily leave the country.

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to executing the expulsion plan in accordance with national policy and security considerations, reported Dawn.

Also Read | Eid al-Fitr 2025 Holiday Air Traffic Surge: Sharjah Airport Gears Up To Welcome Over Half Million Passengers During Holiday on Eid Ul Fitr.

According to informed sources, discussions primarily revolved around the enforcement mechanisms for removing illegal immigrants, countering human trafficking networks, and introducing harsher punishments for professional beggars who exploit the system. Additionally, significant attention was given to the digitisation of the FBR, with a focus on improving transparency, efficiency, and financial regulation through modern technological solutions.

Senior officials from the interior and petroleum divisions, the FBR chairman, and intelligence agencies--including the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Military Operations Directorate, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and provincial counterterrorism departments--are also part of the committee, ensuring a comprehensive approach to national security concerns, Dawn reported.

With the government's deadline for voluntary departure fast approaching, authorities are intensifying efforts to ensure smooth enforcement of expulsion policies while addressing broader security challenges linked to illegal migration and criminal activities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)