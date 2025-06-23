Peshawar, Jun 23 (PTI) Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday alleged that the federal government is conspiring to impose an emergency in the province.

Speaking during the provincial budget session, Gandapur vowed not to let any such conspiracy succeed, stating, "If (former prime minister) Imran Khan orders today, I will dissolve the government immediately. I will not let anyone else take this authority from my leader."

Khan is the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party to which Gandapur belongs.

The chief minister accused provincial Governor Faisal Karim Kundi of refusing to sign the budget session's summary, suggesting a plan to create a financial emergency in the province.

He asserted that passing the budget for FY 2025-26 is a constitutional obligation and that "no one can dissolve this assembly without PTI's consent."

Gandapur also criticised the government for withholding funds for merged districts and taking away the province's tobacco tax share, calling it a "violation of the 18th Amendment." He warned that the federation must either repeal the amendment or return the province's rightful share.

"The powerful should know, if they think they won't be held accountable, they are wrong. They will face justice in this world and the hereafter," he said.

Gandapur also claimed that the government is deliberately obstructing his meetings with PTI founder Khan and trying to prevent the budget's passage.

Gandapur said he wanted to present the province's budget to Khan but was not being allowed to meet him.

