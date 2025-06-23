Dubai, Jun 23 (AP) Iran said Monday night that it attacked American forces stationed at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base.

The announcement was made on state television as martial music played.

A caption on the screen called it “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America's aggression.”

The attack came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran. (AP)

