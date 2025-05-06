Islamabad, May 6 (PTI) Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) headquarters, where he was briefed about the regional security developments and the evolving threat matrix, including conventional military options and hybrid warfare tactics, amidst raging tension with India.

Sharif was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and the services chiefs, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Also Read | Novo Energy Layoffs: Volvo Cars' Battery Making Company To Cut 50% of Its Workforce To Reduce Cost Amid Northvolt Bankruptcy.

"The visit entailed a detailed briefing on the prevailing security environment, with a particular focus on preparedness for conventional threat in the light of India's increasingly aggressive and provocative posture along Pakistan's Eastern border,” the report said, citing an official statement.

"The leadership was apprised of regional security developments and the evolving threat matrix, including conventional military options, hybrid warfare tactics, and terrorist proxies," it added.

Also Read | Australia Federal Election 2025: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Anthony Albanese on 'Historic' Win, Vows To Advance India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Sharif underscored the imperative of heightened national vigilance, seamless inter-agency coordination, and reinforced operational readiness to deter and decisively respond to any violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, it said.

Last week, ISI chief Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik was given additional charge of the national security adviser.

The leadership reaffirmed Pakistan's unambiguous resolve to defend the homeland against all threats-conventional or otherwise, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)