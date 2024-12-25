Bannu [Pakistan], December 25 (ANI): At least one police personnel died in an attack carried out by terrorists in Pakistan's Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

An official said that the terrorists opened fire in jurisdiction of Ahmedzai Sub-division Wazir police station, which killed Head Constable Wazir Zada, as per ARY News.

Also Read | Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Azerbaijan Airlines' Baku-Grzony Flight J28243 Crashes Near Aktau Airport, Killing 38, Say Officials.

A police official told ARY News that the police Head Constable was moved to District Headquarter Hospital for post mortem.

Earlier, a police personnel was killed and a polio worker was injured in an attack on Monday by unknown assailants in the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa's Karak area.

Also Read | 'Hanukkah Sameach': PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Extend Hanukkah Greetings to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Jewish ‘Festival of Lights’.

The police personnel was guarding a team conducting anti-polio drive in the Banda Dawood Shah area of Karak.

Law enforcement authorities reported that extra police force were dispatched to the location, following the assailants' escape.

Earlier on December 2, at least three children lost their lives as a motor shell exploded in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Monday. The incident occurred in Sintanga Jani Khel area of Bannu where seminary students were playing with the shell.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police officials stated that the shell exploded in their hands killing three on the spot.

At least three children were killed while five others sustained injuries on November 30 when a live mortar shell exploded in Lower Kurram Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Five other children were critically injured in the incident, which happened in a village area of Lower Kurram Tehsil.

The police said the children, all under the age of 11, were playing when they saw a live mortar shell at a mountain. The children started pelting stones at the shell which exploded, killing three of them on the spot.

Earlier in September, a woman and her four children died after a mortar shell struck their home in the North Waziristan, a tribal district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Two other family members were critically injured in the incident, which happened in the Garyom area of the district.

A mortar shell hit the residence of a local tribesman named Noor Gul early in the morning. The sheer force of the impact claimed the lives of Noor Gul's wife and four children, named Resham, Janshada, Mujahid, and Noor Kalam, as per ARY News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)