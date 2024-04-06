Islamabad [Pakistan], April 6 (ANI): Preparations are in motion to convene the inaugural session of the Senate on April 9, following the recent House elections, according to sources as reported by ARY News on Saturday.

During the Senate session, the newly elected senators are slated to recite their oaths, with the election for the chairman and deputy chairman positions set to take place on the same day, according to sources.

Also Read | Daylight Saving in Australia: Clocks To Go Back an Hour on April 7 To Mark the End of Daylight Saving; Know Time and States That Observe Daylight Saving Time.

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari has endorsed the appointment of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as the presiding officer of the Senate session, following the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

In light of these developments, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has put forward former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani as its nominee for the Senate Chairman office.

Also Read | ‘Monster’ Husband in UK Murders Wife, Chops Her Body Into Over 200 Pieces Before Dumping Remains in River.

The Election Commission has officially recognised the 37 candidates who secured Senate seats in the recent elections.

However, concerns have been raised regarding the pending Senate elections for 11 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Analysts have pointed out that conducting the election for chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate without the representation of the 11 members from KP could cast doubt on the credibility of the process.

As of now, no schedule has been issued for the Senate election to fill the 11 vacant seats in KP, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)