Lincolnshire, April 6: After killing his wife, a 'controlling' husband dismembered her body in over 200 pieces and stored them in their flat for a week. After that, he disposed of her body pieces in a river in a 'bag for life' and plastic bags. A judge was informed that when cops reached his residence while searching for his wife, 28-year-old 'evil monster' Nicholas Metson joked to them, saying Holly Bramley "might be hiding under the bed." The Daily Mail exclusively reported that the 26-year-old's remains were discovered eight days after she was last seen. The court was informed that Metson had a history of mistreating animals and that, as a form of retaliation, he had killed his wife's pets in macabre ways.

According to reports, the killer had earlier placed Bramley's new puppy dog in a washing machine, where she found the dead animal inside while the machine was still running. Silvassa Horror: Man Murders Wife With Hammer, Chops Daughter With Knife and Throws Body Parts in Canal; Arrested.

Bramley had reportedly disclosed that her spouse had blended her hamsters in a food processor and microwave, thereby killing them as well. She once fled with her pet bunnies to a police station to save them from a similar fate. According to the reports, Bramley "never explained why he had done it" and she believed her husband had "controlled and manipulated" the victim. After sixteen months of marriage, the couple was set to be divorced when Metson started stabbing her at their flat. He then went online to research questions like "Can someone haunt me after they die?" and "What benefits do I get if my wife has died."

It comes out that Metson's domestic abuse of a former partner in 2013 resulted in a referral order being issued to him. Metson was also given a community order in 2016 for three instances of publishing explicit photos of a former partner. Metson acknowledged violating a restraining order pertaining to the same victim a year later. Prosecutor Gordon Aspden KC claims that after body pieces belonging to Bramley, a triplet, were found in River Witham, ten miles from her Lincoln flat, in March of last year, police opened a murder inquiry. Turkey Horror: Man Slits Wife's Throat, Stabs Mother-in-Law After Searching Ways To Get Away With Murder on Google.

A call regarding concerns for Bramley's safety was placed to Lincolnshire Police on March 24. However, when Metson answered the door, he revealed that Bramley had assaulted him at home the weekend before. He showed the cops a bite mark, which the court said was probably caused by the woman in self-defense prior to her murder. Bloodstained sheets on the kitchen floor and in the bathroom were reportedly found, along with a strong bleach odour in the apartment.

