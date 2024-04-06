Canberra, April 6: Thousands and billions of people in Australia will likely gain an extra hour when the daylight saving time for 2024 ends this weekend. The clock in several parts of Australia will go back an hour to mark the end of daylight saving on Sunday, April 7. This development is due to Australians still observing daylight saving time in several states and territories.

At present, Australia has five time zones: Australian Eastern Daylight Time, Australian Eastern Standard Time, Australian Central Daylight Time, Australian Central Standard Time, and Australian Western Standard Time. Every year, Australia observes daylight saving. This year, daylight saving will end on the first Sunday of April, but only in the states and territories that observe it.

Daylight saving will end at 3 am on Sunday, April 7. This change of making the clock go back an hour will also bring sunrise and sunset early. Here's all you need to know about daylight saving ending in Australia.

When Will Daylight Saving End in Australia?

This year, daylight saving in most parts of Australia will end on Sunday, April 7 at 3 am. Every year, the daylight saving time begins on the first Sunday of October. Daylight saving will return again this year on Sunday, October 6 at 2 am.

Do Clocks Go Backwards or Forwards During Daylight Saving?

Clocks in states that observed daylight saving will go backwards this Sunday, changing the time from 3 am to 2 am for people living in the daylight saving areas. While April sees daylight saving where people get an extra hour, the clocks go forward in October, resulting in people losing an hour.

Which States and Territories Observe Daylight Saving Time?

The states and territories that will observe daylight saving time on Sunday, April 7, include the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Tasmania, South Australia, and Victoria. Norfolk Island will also observe daylight saving time.

Time Zones After Daylight Saving?

While Australia has five time zones during daylight saving time, it will return to three once daylight saving time is completed. The three new time zones post-daily saving time will be Australian Eastern Standard Time, Australian Central Standard Time, and Australian Western Standard Time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2024 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).