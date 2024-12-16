Karachi [Pakistan], December 16 (ANI): The residents of multiple neighbourhoods in Pakistan's Karachi were left fuming after the gas supply was suspended there, ARY News reported.

The affected areas include Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Sir Syed Town, and Manzoor Colony.

Also Read | Anura Kumara Dissanayake's on 3-Day India Visit: 'Had Productive Discussions With FM Sitharaman, EAM Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval', Says Sri Lankan President.

Neighbourhoods like Khawaja Ajmer Nagri, North Nazimabad, and Liaquatabad reported a complete halt in gas supply. In Malir and several blocks of Gulistan-e-Johar, residents faced a sudden disruption, adding to their woes.

According to ARY News, the citizens complained that the gas supply was cut an hour earlier than the scheduled time provided by the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC). The SSGC had said that the supply would be on till 10 pm.

Also Read | Anura Kumara Dissanayake's India Trip: In First Foreign Visit After Assuming Office, Sri Lankan President Lands in Delhi, Will Hold Bilateral With PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Earlier on December 12, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) issued a new gas supply plan for the winter.

The revised gas supply timetable permits consumers to access gas during three designated time periods: 6 am-9 am, 12 pm-2 pm and 6 pm-9 pm.

Notably, as the winter has started setting, the ongoing gas shortage in Pakistan's Hyderabad has escalated, causing growing frustration among residents, particularly women.

The situation has become critical, with regular gas cuts and low pressure affecting both weekdays and weekends, disrupting daily activities. Despite public complaints, political leaders have merely offered empty promises, with no concrete solutions on the horizon.

For the past few months, Hyderabad residents have been struggling with low gas pressure and unscheduled shutdowns, but the issue has worsened with the arrival of colder weather. In crowded areas like Latifabad and Qasimabad, gas supply is cut off from 9 pm to 6 am, Express Tribune reported.

When gas is available, the pressure is so weak that it is hardly usable. Additionally, unlike in previous years, gas cuts now occur even on holidays.

According to the report, the instability of the gas supply has prompted many residents to rely on alternatives like LPG cylinders for cooking. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)