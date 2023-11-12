Rawalpindi [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): Three minor siblings suffocated to death after accidentally locking themselves inside a trunk in Pakistan's Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

As per the details, the incident took place in the Shah Khalid Khaluni area of Rawalpindi, wherein three minor siblings--two girls and a boy--accidentally locked themselves inside a trunk while playing.

According to initial reports, the three siblings--2-year-old Zohan, 6-year-old Saira, and 7-year-old Faria--were suffocated to death.

Rescue officials have shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Talking to ARY News, the family members of the children said that they accidentally locked themselves inside a trunk while playing. (ANI)

