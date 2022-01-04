Islamabad [Pakistan], January 4 (ANI): Amid a looming fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic fuelled by the Omicron variant of coronavirus in Pakistan, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced a new travel advisory which will take effect on January 5 at the direction of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The positive cases are seeing an upward trend and the grasp of Corona over the country is tightening with each passing day. Needless to say, the fifth wave of the corona is looming over Pakistan and hence the country is imposing tighter restrictions to contain the virus.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made it mandatory for people to get their PCR test done 48 hours before their flight. In addition to this, travellers who are aged 15 or above are required to show their negative report upon arrival in Pakistan reported Geo News. Another change being made is to remove the ban which was in place for countries in B and C categories, CAA stated.

The new guidelines announced by the CAA as reported by Geo News include mandatory COVID-19 vaccination and possession of proof of COVID-19 vaccination, applicable for all passengers above 15 years of age; Valid negative PCR test result conducted within the 48 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan which is applicable for all passengers above 06 years of age; Rapid Antigen Testing upon arrival for all direct flights from Europe; Rapid Antigen Testing upon arrival of a minimum of 50 per cent inbound flights from KSA, UAE and Qatar, and selective Rapid Antigen Testing for all inbound flights other than all direct flights from Europe and inbound flights from KSA, UAE and Qatar.

Any passenger who is detected COVID positive will be sent to quarantine for 10 days. The CAA stated that travellers will not be charged for expenses incurred at quarantine centres set up by the health department, reported Geo News.

National Command and Operation Centre said that the fifth wave of Covid is spreading at a faster pace and Pakistan has reported its highest Covid cases in two months. NCOC confirmed that the positivity rate in Karachi has risen from 2 per cent to 6 per cent in the last three days. The surge in cases is worrisome and measures are taken up to contain the spread and cope up with the situation in Pakistan. (ANI)

