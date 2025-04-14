Balochistan [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): Leading Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) held protests and demonstrations across several places in Balochistan to express its anguish over the arrest of its leadership and raised voice against the ongoing state violence.

The details of the protests were shared by BYC in a series of posts on X.

Also Read | Donald Trump Physical Exam: US President ‘Fully Fit’ to Serve as Commander in Chief, Says His Doctor.

In the city of Naal, a protest rally was held against the unlawful detention of BYC leadership.

BYC wrote on X, "On the call of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, a protest rally was held today in Naal. Protesters gathered in large numbers to denounce the ongoing state violence, enforced disappearances, and the unlawful detention of BYC leadership."

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Intensifies Strikes Across Gaza on Palm Sunday, Hits Al-Ahli Hospital in North; at Least 21 Killed.

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1911476324071260509

In Nokundi, protestors raised slogans against ongoing state repression.

BYC wrote on X, "On the call of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, a protest rally was held today in Nokundi. Participants raised slogans against the state's ongoing repression and demanded the release of BYC's detained leadership."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1911474866555175037

A massive rally was held in Gwadar where people gathered in large numbers to raise their demands.

Protestors were seen carrying images of BYC leader Mahrang Baloch.

BYC wrote on X, "On the call of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, a massive rally was held today in Gwadar. Protesters gathered in large numbers to raise their voices against the ongoing crackdown on BYC and the illegal detention of its leadership. Gwadar stands firm in the struggle for justice and refuses to bow before oppression."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1911443427805307022

In Khuzdar, the masses took to the streets to condemn the violent repression of BYC and people demanded the release of its leadership.

BYC noted on X, "On the call of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee, a massive rally was held today in Khuzdar. A huge number of people took to the streets to condemn the violent repression of BYC and demand the release of its leadership."

https://x.com/BalochYakjehtiC/status/1911441993458213097

Balochistan region remains plagued by a disturbing trend of enforced disappearances, with some victims eventually released, while others endure long-term detention or fall prey to targeted killings.

These violations of fundamental rights have fuelled growing insecurity and mistrust among locals. The persistent fear of arbitrary arrests and the absence of accountability continue to destabilise Balochistan, undermining efforts to restore peace, justice, and public confidence in state institutions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)