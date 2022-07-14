Hyderabad [Pakistan], July 14 (ANI): Hundreds of protestors from the Kaka Tribe took to the national highway of Pakistan's Sindh province to protest against the killing of a youth, Balal Kala, who was shot dead by Pathans at a restaurant over a food bill during Eidul Adha.

The protest took both the sides of national highway bringing vehicular traffic to a standstill for hours.

Jiye Sindh Quami Mahaz held the protest in front of the Press Club Thatta. The political party along with citizens also held a protest at Udasi town in Sindh. Meanwhile, the Sindh Sangat also protested on this issue at Mathi, protests were made also by Naujawan Ittihad at Mirpur Bathoro and also at Gambat.

Reports in local media said that the hotel owners allegedly shot dead Bilal Kaka and injured his two friends after a dispute over a food bill at the Super Salateen Hotel near Wadhu Wah near Hyderabad bypass - one of the most popular areas in Hyderabad, Daily Pakistan reported.

The groups were reportedly armed with weapons and rods while law enforcers, who were patrolling in the area, failed to intervene to contain the situation.

Later, Bilal's body and the injured were shifted to the hospital where a large number of people gathered and protested over the killing, according to Daily Pakistan.

Cops also detained hotel owner Sharif Baba while others are still at large. The heirs of the slain held a sit-in at the Hyderabad bypass with his dead body.

Politicians, activists, and social media users took to Twitter and condemned the incident.

An anonymous account tweeted, "#JusticeForBilalKaka Another brutal murder of an indigenous by culprits, Bilal Kaka from Saeed Abad embraced martyrdom, wd Sindh Police take trouble to conduct a free, fair n transparent investigation into the matter?"

"Justice should be done to the #BilalKaka and the killer should be punished but government, state institutions, and political parties should play a role in eradicating the hate between Pashtuns and Sandhi's," another social media user tweeted. (ANI)

