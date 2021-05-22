Islamabad [Pakistan], May 22 (ANI): Educational institutions in 12 Sindh districts will remain closed till June 6 as their COVID-19 positivity ratio is above 5 per cent.

On Friday, the Federal Education Ministry informed that in 52 districts across Pakistan, the positivity ratio is higher than 5 per cent, reported Geo News.

In a statement, the ministry said the districts included Badin, Dadu, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and all districts of Karachi.

In districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio is below 5 per cent, educational institutions will reopen from May 24.

In Balochistan, educational institutions would remain closed in Quetta till June 6.

Moreover, educational institutions in Punjab's Attock, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Khanewal, Khushab, Lahore, Layyah, Lodhran, Mianwali, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Toba Tek Singh will remain closed till June 6, reported Geo News.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 districts have a high positivity ratio, including Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, Charsadda, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Haripur, Kohat, Karam, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swabi, and Swat.

All educational institutions will remain closed in Islamabad as well, the federal ministry added, reported Geo News.

The ministry said the phase-wise reopening of educational institutions would begin from May 24 in districts. (ANI)

