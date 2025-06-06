Islamabad, Jun 6 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday said it was "dismayed" over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that Islamabad was involved in the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed.

Modi on Friday accused Pakistan of targeting "insaniyat and Kashmiriyat" through the terror attack in Pahalgam. "Our neighbouring country stands against humanity, social harmony, and economic prosperity," he said while addressing a rally in Katra after inaugurating the first direct train service to the Kashmir Valley.

"Not only that, it is also the enemy of poor people's 'rozi-roti' (bread and butter)," Modi said, as he reiterated that the April 22 Pahalgam attack was a stark example through which Pakistan "intended to incite communal violence in India and cripple the earnings of hardworking Kashmiris".

Commenting on his remarks, Pakistan's Foreign Office said it "firmly rejects the baseless and misleading remarks" made by the prime minister.

“We are deeply dismayed that the Indian prime minister has once again chosen to accuse Pakistan of involvement in the Pahalgam attack, without presenting a single piece of credible evidence,” it said in a statement.

About two weeks after the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. PTI

