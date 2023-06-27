Islamabad, June 27: Pakistan has given a nod to the exports of various goods to China including donkey hides, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. According to information available with ARY News via sources, the federal cabinet gave its consent via a circulating summary to sign four protocols with China for the export of cattle, dairy products, chillies, and donkey skins from Pakistan.

The sources stated that the donkey skins will be sent to China for processing and added that the signing of procedures for the export of donkey hides was intended to control the industry. Donkeys To Save Pakistan's Economy! Pak to Export Live Animals To China to Get Foreign Investment.

It should be remembered that the Ministry of Law and Justice had previously given its approval to the four protocols that Pakistan will sign with China, as per ARY News. Bizarre! Donkey Arrested on Gambling Charge by Police in Pakistan's Punjab.

The Senate Standing Committee on Commerce was informed by the Ministry of Commerce on Monday, October 4, 2022, that China has indicated an interest in importing donkeys and dogs from Pakistan.

Details indicate that Zeeshan Khanzada served as the head of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce's meeting in Islamabad, which was conducted to get an update on imports and exports.

Dinesh Kumar, a standing committee member, stated at the meeting that China is requesting Pakistan to export donkeys in addition to dogs, ARY News reported.

