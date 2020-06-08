Bizarre! Donkey Arrested on Gambling Charge by Police in Pakistan's Punjab

Donkey | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Lahore, June 8: A donkey, along with eight men, was arrested by the police in Pakistan on gambling charge. The bizarre incident was reported in Rahim Yar Khan city, located in Punjab province in eastern Pakistan. A police team which raided the premises where gambling activities were underway, found the eight accused along with a donkey. Pakistan Rejects India’s Assertions Over UN Report on Terrorism.

The accused men were taken into custody by the cops. But what left the onlookers astonished was the investigators' decision to also detain the donkey. Reports claimed that the gamblers were putting their bets on a race of donkeys.

The Station House Office of the locality in Rahim Yar Khan, under whose jurisdiction the incident of crime falls, reportedly confirmed the detention of donkey. The FIR filed in the gambling case includes the names of all accused, along with a mention of the donkey, Samaa TV reported.

Watch: Donkey Rounded Up With Gamblers

Donkey arrested for participating in a gambling racing in Rahim Yar Khan. Eight humans also rounded up, Rs 120,000 recovered. https://t.co/RIULiecduw pic.twitter.com/1FipntTR60 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) June 7, 2020

The police officials also seized Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand from the location where the alleged gamblers were arrested. While the arrested men would face penal charges, which may include a jail term along with imposition of fines, the fate of donkey remains uncertain. It could also not be ascertained how the donkey would assist the team of probing officials.

Notably, gambling is outlawed in Pakistan and draws a fine of upto Rs 500 which be compounded with a one-year prison term. The penal action is defined under the British-era Public Gambling Act of 1867, and was retained under Gambling Act 1977.