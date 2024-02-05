Kabul [Afganistan], February 5 (ANI): The caretaker government of Pakistan reportedly approved the extension of residency for 1.3 million undocumented Afghan refugees, as per TOLO News.

Abdul Jabar Takhari, the consulate of the Islamic Emirate in Karachi, informed TOLO news that the Pakistani government had issued a two-month deadline for the 1.4 million undocumented Afghan refugees.

Also Read | ‘Alien Ruins’ Are Everywhere in Space, Says Ex-US Army Pilot Who Claims To Have Communicated With Two Aliens for 92 Days.

Takhari stated, "According to the interim government of Pakistan, 1.4 million undocumented Afghan refugees still exist in Pakistan who have a deadline until the end of March to live in Pakistan and after that, either leave Pakistan or there will be a new plan for them."

Refugee rights activists urged the Islamic Emirate to address the challenges faced by Afghan refugees in Pakistan, reported by TOLO News

Also Read | ‘Ahlan Modi’ Ahead of PM Modi’s UAE Visit To Inaugurate BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, Preparations in Full Swing.

Mohammd Khan Talibi Mohammadzai, a refugee rights activist, emphasized the importance of an organized plan for Afghan refugees, regarding the extension of their residency in Pakistan.

"Extension of residency of Afghan refugees in Pakistan is a good step but there is a need for an organized plan for the Afghan refugees," said Mohammd Khan Talibi Mohammadzai

Meanwhile, the Afghan refugees in Pakistan complained about facing severe challenges in the country.

"They should not deport us; we will extend our visa and we will stay here," said Nikzai, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan.

"The Afghan refugees are facing a lot of challenges in Afghanistan. They also face economic problems," said Shaheen, an Afghan refugee in Pakistan.

According to statistics from the consulate of the Islamic Emirate in Pakistan, nearly 600,000 Afghan refugees have either been deported or voluntarily returned to Afghanistan within the last three months. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)