Islamabad [Pakistan], January 16 (ANI): As Pakistan on Saturday hiked petrol price by Rs 3, it will now cost Rs 147.83 per litre in the country.

According to a notification by the Finance Division, besides petrol, an increase in other petroleum products will also be enforced starting January 16, reported Geo News.

The hike in prices comes amid the rising petroleum prices in the international market.

With an increase, the high-speed diesel (HSD), will now cost Rs144.62 per litre. In addition, kerosene will cost Rs 3 more and will thus be priced at Rs 116.48 per litre, while light diesel oil will become Rs 3.33 dearer to cost Rs 114.54 per litre, reported Geo News.

The new petroleum prices will come into effect from January 16.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had recommended a Rs 5.52 per litre increase in the price of petrol and Rs 6.19 per litre in HSD prices, reported Geo News.

"The petroleum products are showing fourth straight weekly gain and witnessed an increase of 6.2 per cent just in last week in the international market," the statement read. (ANI)

