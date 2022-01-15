Washington, January 15: Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 15, 1929, struggled hard to bring about equality and justice for all Americans. He fought racism and strived to bring about social change in America. Ahead of the Martin Luther King Jr Day 2022 on January 17, netizens took to Twitter to talk about the voting rights legislation. The national holiday, observed on the third Monday of January every year, serves as a day of remembrance for Dr King. He was killed in Memphis in 1968.

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. has asked that there be no celebration of MLK Day unless federal voting rights legislation is passed. Hit like and retweet to spread the message. — Lance Cooper (@lmauricecpr) January 14, 2022

PSA: Martin Luther King Jr.’s family is calling for no celebration of MLK Day without action on voting rights legislation. Spread the word. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 14, 2022

#OtD 15 Jan 1929 civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr was born in Atlanta, Georgia. Before his assassination he had become increasingly radical, criticising militarism, war, poverty and capitalism as well as racism. Learn more about his murder: https://t.co/dkkDsALOkV pic.twitter.com/WxCD1eTpCl — Working Class History (@wrkclasshistory) January 15, 2022

