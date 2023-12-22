Balochistan [Pakistan], December 21 (ANI): Hundreds of people in Balochistan's Kohlu have closed the market and have been protesting against state terrorism in the capital of Pakistan, demanding the release of those arrested in Islamabad and allowing them to march peacefully.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee shared a post on social media, X on Thursday highlighting the scenes from the Kohlu sit-in.

"Scenes from the Kohlu sit-in At present, hundreds of people in Kohlu have closed the market and sat in protest against state terrorism in Islamabad. The demand of the sit-in is the release of all those arrested in Islamabad and to allow them to march peacefully," they posted.

Moreover, they also highlighted that the state has deepened the existing wound by arresting these people.

"Let the state understand that they have not only humiliated hundreds of people in Islamabad, but they have humiliated the entire Baloch nation and deepened the already existing wound," the post added.

Moreover, standing against the state's move to arrest hundreds of people who were protesting, the committee emphasised that they would not bow down and that the Baloch would no longer accept state terrorism.

"We will not bow down and we will not retreat an inch from our struggle. The state may use as much force as it has to, but the Baloch will no longer accept state terrorism and will continue to strongly resist it," the Baloch Yakjehti Committee posted on X.

Earlier, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (Islamabad) said they are unable to contact all of their arrested protesters. It called on human rights organisations and media to highlight their cause and call for immediate release of peaceful Baloch protesters.

Taking to X, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (Islamabad) stated, "We are continuously attempting to contact all of our peaceful arrested protesters, but unfortunately, we have been unable to reach them all. We want to make it clear that if anything happens to any of the peaceful protesters, the Islamabad police and the state will be held responsible."

In another update, it said, "Still, we don't know the whereabouts of the protesters, and their cell phones are off. We Request Human Rights Organizations and international media to highlight our cause for the immediate release of peaceful Baloch protesters."

Currently, intense protests are going on in Barkhan, Rukni, Fort Munro, Taunsa, DG Khan, Quetta, Kech, Gwadar, Wadh, Kohlu, Kalat, Hub and various areas.

Pakistan authorities used force against peaceful protesters in Islamabad. The protesters, led by women, were part of the "Baloch Long March." They were protesting against human rights violations and repression, including enforced disappearances.

Additionally, thousands of people from every corner of Balochistan have come out against state terrorism against Baloch protesters in Islamabad.

The protesters were marching towards Islamabad to protest against alleged extrajudicial executions and enforced disappearances of men in the Balochistan province. The march was sparked by the death of Balach Mola Bakhsh, who was reportedly taken from his home by counterterrorism police on October 29.

At least 200 people were arrested, including protest leader Mahrang Baloch. Amnesty International has expressed concern over the crackdown and has demanded the release of all protesters and the dropping of charges against them. (ANI)

