Dera Ismail Khan [Pakistan] December 13 (ANI): Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the leader of Pakistani political party Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl, on Thursday issued a warning that his party would launch nationwide street protests if the federal government failed to promptly implement the madressah registration bill that was passed by parliament.

Speaking at a press conference at his residence in Shorkot, Maulana Fazlur Rehman rejected the federal government's decision to have seminaries registered with the education ministry as reported by Dawn.

He stated that his party had already expressed its concerns about the Madressah Registration Bill to the country's President.

He emphasized that after the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill was passed in parliament with the consensus of the Pakistan People's Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, and other political parties, there should have been no further objections to the proposed seminary law.

"There is no room for objections to the Madressah Bill," he said.

The JUI-F leader stated that while his party had accepted the official draft of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, the federal government was trying to sow divisions among religious scholars regarding the seminary bill. He pledged that his party would thwart such efforts.

Rehman questioned why the president was delaying the signing of the Madressah bill and raising objections after parliament had already approved the constitutional amendment.

"We believe that the [Madressah] Bill has become an act of parliament because it's part of the recently-enacted Constitutional Amendment," he said.

According to the report, the JUI-F leader called on the president to sign the proposed law promptly so that it could be notified without delay. He accused the federal government and certain state institutions of steering the country toward a crisis on this issue. Rehman emphasized that the government had assured that seminaries would have the choice to affiliate either with the education ministry or under the Societies Act.

He stated, "The government has broken that promise," and insisted that Madressahs should only be registered with the education ministry.

The JUI-F chief stated that the bill was drafted by the government before the last general elections. He expressed concern about the "establishment of a new seminary organization" and urged religious scholars not to be exploited to stir conflicts over the issue.

"If the rulers don't change their current attitude, we will launch protests across the country and engage with the people," he said.

Rehman expressed his support for the discussions between the government and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf, calling it a positive step. He emphasized that he has always believed in resolving political and other issues through dialogue.

"Where there is no peace, there is no prosperity," he said.

Rehman criticised Israel for "subjecting Palestinians to terrorism with the support of the US and UK."

He avoided commenting on the indictment of former Inter-Services Intelligence chief, retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, by a military court for allegedly engaging in political activities, breaching anti-espionage laws, and abusing his authority, stating that it was an internal army matter.

The JUI-F leader also expressed his condolences over the death of Khalilur Rehman Haqqani, the Afghan refugee minister and brother of Haqqani Network founder Jalaluddin Haqqani, in a Kabul blast. He remarked that the Haqqani family's sacrifices for Afghanistan were well known. (ANI)

