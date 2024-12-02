Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 2 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) spokesperson Barrister Saif on Sunday rejected the claims made by Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar regarding Murad Saeed's participation in the Islamabad protest, calling the allegations "absurd" and "completely false," The Express Tribune reported.

Quoting Barrister Saif's response to Tarar's statement, The Express Tribune reported, "Tarar is lying completely. His claim about Murad Saeed being present at the Islamabad protest is ridiculous." He added, "If Murad Saeed was indeed at the protest and was not arrested, then the incompetence of the authorities should be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records."

Saif also dismissed the allegations that Murad Saeed was in KP, calling Tarar's statement a lie. He accused the minister of fabricating stories and urged him not to spread falsehoods.

The spokesperson slammed Tarar for contradicting his earlier statements, particularly regarding the aftermath of the protest. He recalled that Tarar had filmed a video at D-Chowk shortly after the event, claiming that no bullet casings were found at the scene. However, Tarar later accused armed PTI groups of opening fire during the protest, as reported by The Express Tribune.

"If gunfire did indeed take place, why did you initially claim that no bullet casings were found?" Saif questioned, accusing Tarar of covering up the truth with lies.

Furthermore, the KP spokesperson raised questions about Tarar's narrative of the protest, particularly the blackout during the night and the incident involving a person praying on a container, The Express Tribune reported.

Barrister Saif also stated that public deception through press conferences would not succeed in hiding the truth. "No matter how much Ata Tarar shouts, the truth cannot be hidden," he remarked, slamming the tactic of shifting blame for actions that, in his view, were self-inflicted. He compared the situation to the Model Town incident, where PTI workers were allegedly blamed for violent actions. (ANI)

