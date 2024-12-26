Islamabad [Pakistan], December 26 (ANI): Pakistani Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, on Wednesday accused Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of politicizing the issue of military courts for political gain and fabricating baseless claims to obtain concessions, as reported by ARY News.

Tarar said that military court sentences do not violate the right to a fair trial, as individuals have access to a lawyer, and family, and still have the opportunity to appeal twice -- once within the military and again in the relevant high court, ARY News reported.

Also Read | Kazakhstan Plane Crash: Azerbaijan Airlines' Baku-Grzony Flight J28243 Crashes Near Aktau Airport, Killing 38, Say Officials.

He emphasized that international laws were followed in the trial of those involved in the May 9 tragedy, with no human rights violations. All the accused will be punished in accordance with the law, he added.

Tarar criticized PTI is falsely creating an "anti-country narrative" about the military courts, which operate legally and in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Also Read | 'Hanukkah Sameach': PM Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu Extend Hanukkah Greetings to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Jewish ‘Festival of Lights’.

He explained that military court trials are held when there is an attack on defence installations, such as the incidents at the Corps Commander House, Mardan, and Bala Hisar Fort, ARY News reported.

Tarar noted that when such attacks occur, it is the responsibility of the defence establishment to arrest the accused, similar to how the railway police would file an FIR for crimes committed on the railways.

These cases are prosecuted under the military Act, ensuring a fair trial, with irrefutable evidence against the culprits. He added that the right to appeal the military court's decision is upheld and that PTI should utilize the legal remedies available to them, as reported by ARY News.

Tarar also reminded that PTI's founder Imran Khan had previously praised the virtues of military courts, underscoring the undeniable evidence against those tried and the importance of upholding the rule of law. He pointed out that clips of these statements are still circulating on social media.

The United States (US) had earlier expressed concern over the sentencing of 25 people by a military court in Pakistan's Islamabad after it found them guilty of targeting army installations.

https://x.com/StateDeptSpox/status/1871280596175171828

"The United States is concerned by the sentencing of Pakistani civilians in a military tribunal and calls upon Pakistani authorities to respect the right to a fair trial and due process," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller had said in a post on X on Monday.

The military court sentenced 25 people to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for targeting military installations during protests which erupted after former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in May last year.

In a statement, the Pakistan military stated that the country on May 9 saw tragic incidents of "politically provoked violence and arson at multiple places, marking a dark chapter in the history of Pakistan" when, building on a sustained narrative of hate and lies, politically orchestrated attacks were conducted at the army installations, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)