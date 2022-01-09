Islamabad [Pakistan], January 9 (ANI) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to quit owing to the indictment of his party in the Election Commission of the Party's report.

Shehbaz said the report revealed that the PTI hid millions of rupees worth of funds. "A person who hides facts, steals, and lies, cannot hold constitutional, government or political offices," the PMLN president said in a statement shared by the party on Twitter, according to News International.

Also Read | UNICEF: Even as Omicron Variant Takes Hold, School Closures Must Be a Measure of Last Resort.

Further, the PMLN president also said that the Constitution, law, and ethics also demand that Imran Khan should quit immediately.

"After the ECP scrutiny report, any decision that is made cannot be considered constitutional or legal," he said.

Also Read | Swiss Army Bans WhatsApp Use Over Security Concerns.

"All parties and workers who have faith in the Constitution and the law will have to play their role in bringing Pakistan out of this constitutional vacuum," he added.

The ECP report stated that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provided " false information "regarding the party's funding.

It said that the State Bank of Pakistan's (SBP) statement revealed that the party had received Rs 1.64 billion in funding.

Further, according to the report, the PTI did not disclose funding worth more than Rs 310 million to the ECP.

The scrutiny committee was formed in 2019 to audit foreign funding received by the PTI The case began in 2014 when the party's founding member, Akbhar S Babar filed it.

Babar alleged that the PTI received funding from illegal sources and that the party was involved in money laundering. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)