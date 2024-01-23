Islamabad [Pakistan], January 23 (ANI): Ahead of the 2024 general elections, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that he will not seek 'political retribution' from opponents, calling an end to politics marked by animosity and division if elected Prime Minister, according to ARY News.

Addressing a public gathering in Chiniot as part of the PPP's campaign for the 2024 General Elections, the former foreign minister stated that the country could not entrust its future to "traditional and old" politicians while the "country grapples with an ongoing economic crisis, unprecedented poverty, and unemployment."

Bilawal Bhutto, emphasising a departure from "traditional and old" politics, stated that he was running for office solely to "bury politics of revenge and hatred".

"There should be political differences, not political enmity," he maintained, vowing to establish a truth and reconciliation commission. "I respect everyone and believe in consensus," he said, according to ARY News.

Bilawal went on to say that the PPP was the only party that has consistently kept its commitments to the people. "My party never believed in revenge politics," he remarked, using his mother, Benazir Bhutto, as an example, who stated "democracy is the best revenge."

"I have experienced such oppression and I would never wish for any political party worker to endure such hardship," he said.

The general elections will be held on February 8.

In a major 'breakthrough' for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ahead of the nationwide polls, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mehr Muhammad Waseem announced his withdrawal in favour of PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz, according to Geo News.

The election campaigns of all political parties equipped with mollifying manifestos and promises are in full swing across the country ahead of the February 8 vote. PML-N and PPP are eyeing the premier's office and desperately swaying voters to elect them to power.

Moreover, the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) also suffered a blow in Lahore as its local officer bearers including the chairman, vice chairman, and zakat committee's head along with loyalists joined the Nawaz-led party on Monday (January 22).

Formally launching the electioneering, Maryam also addressed the PML-N's election campaigners in the NA-119 constituency on Sunday.

After party supremo and former PM Nawaz Sharif's return to Pakistan, PML-N believes it has gotten a much-needed boost, given the dismal performance during the 16-month tenure of the coalition government, headed by Shehbaz Sharif. (ANI)

