Islamabad [Pakistan], March 12 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was out to create hurdles in the revival of the International Monetary Fund's programme which was reached during the previous PTI-led government, Pakistan Today reported. He said that the creation of chaos on roads is part of Imran Khan's agenda which aims at "fanning the fire of instability in the country."

"The creation of chaos on roads and anarchy is part and parcel of Imran Niazi's agenda, aimed at fanning the fire of instability in the country," Shehbaz Sharif said in a short statement shared by Pakistan PM Office media wing on Saturday.

"The timid person did not allow the courts to search him as he is guilty," he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said that PTI chief did not want the poor people to come out of the issues, including inflation and economic pressure, as per the news report. He said that former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's evasion from courts shows "height of cowardice."

Sharif said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif faced the worst kind of vengeance at the hands of NAB-Niazi connivance in the past. Sharif said that the PML-N leadership faced the ordeals of death cells and braved the unfounded cases of heroin, as per the news report.

"Imran Khan's evasion from courts amounts to the height of cowardice," the prime minister observed. First, he (Imran) left the IMF programme and now resisting the courts, he said, adding he (Imran Khan) had also deviated from his promises and ideals, according to Pakistan Today report. "We have faced the courts and laws in the trumped-up charges framed against our family members including sons, daughters and sisters," he added.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review the ongoing reforms of the Agriculture Task Force and the upcoming cultivation of cotton, Pakistan Today reported. Pakistan's Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Trade Syed Naveed Qamar, PM's Advisor Ahad Cheema, PM's Special Assistant Jehanzaib Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi and other federal and provincial authorities attended the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif underscored the need for enhancing agriculture production to attain food autarky and thus saving the country from different economic issues, as per the Pakistan Today report. He also instructed for effective resolution of the issues by improving the supply of food grains and food chain to the people through comprehensive mechanism. He expressed regret that despite being an agricultural nation, Pakistan has been importing agricultural commodities. (ANI)

