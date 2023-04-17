Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], April 17 (ANI): Founder, Head of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Manzoor Pashteen has said that at 2 pm on Tuesday, there will be a protest over missing persons and target killing in Bajaur's Khar Bazar Main Chowk.

Bajaur is a district in Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"On 18 April 2023, Tuesday at 2 pm, there is a protest against missing persons and target killing in Khar Bazar Main Chowk, Bajaur. Looking forward to everyone's participation," Pashteen tweeted.

PTM is a social movement for Pashtun human rights based in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Pakistan.

Pashteen recently said that demanding restoration of peace is not treachery against the state but their constitutional right, Dawn reported.

The remarks by Pashteen came while he was addressing a gathering in Kabal tehsil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Swat district. The gathering was organised to welcome Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir, a PTM leader, after his release from prison.

According to Pashteen, there was propaganda against PTM, but the leaders and followers of the movement were silent as they knew that their demands were not beyond the law.

"We knew that one day all the Pakhtuns will understand our stance. I am happy that the movement is expanding day by day. Demanding peace is not treachery against the state, but our constitutional right. In reality, waging a proxy war of external powers on our land is treachery," he said, as quoted by Dawn. (ANI)

