Bhaktapur [Nepal], April 16 (ANI): During the annual Sindoor (vermilion) Jatra, the Newa community of Thimi paints the city in red as the town comes together at Balkumari temple front yard welcoming the Lunar new year.

Celebrated annually on the second day of the new year, devotees carry idols of different deities in a total of 32 palanquins, singing and dancing to traditional beats. The dawn of red starts with the touring of the palanquins by devotees who take three rounds of the Balkumari Temple.

Participants from all age groups- children, youths, elders and the older ones smear the vermilion on each other's faces as well as throw it on the air in good jest. Celebrated on the second day of the Nepali month Baisakh by the Newar community in Madhyapur. Thimi, the festival also marks the advent of the spring season.

"This is Thimi's historic festival where 32 palanquins are toured around the town. It starts along with the New Year (Lunar) which is observed and participated in by thousands of devotees and revellers," Pushpa Ratna Ranjit, one of the revellers of Sindoor Jatra told ANI.

A day before the observance of Sindoor Jatra, the locals of Thimi perform Gunsin Chhoyekegu, which means the firing of forest wood. The next day, palanquins locally called "Khat" is taken to Vishnuvir during the day. Deities are taken on Khats to Kwachhen (Dakshin Barahi) from Layakhu during the night.

On New Year's Day, devotees present offerings and pray to Goddess Balkumari. They flock in masses to her temple in old Thimi. Through time immemorial, she is the consort of Bhairab. They both are the guardian deities of Kathmandu Valley.

During the evening, devotees perform righteous acts such as lighting oil lamps. Some even place them on their legs, chest, forehead, and arms and lie static for hours. The next day, to liven up the atmosphere, musicians play Dhimay Baja (traditional drums and cymbals) to encourage the revellers.

"The festivity actually starts from New Year's Day. On the first day of the Siddhikali Jatra is observed, and on the second day, the Balkumari is the main place where the fair takes place. When the fair takes place coinciding the day with Saturday, then the palanquins are taken to Dakshin Barahi where a similar fair is observed and toured around," Sanu Batra, another reveller told ANI.

The vermilion powder which is smeared on each other and thrown up in the year is a symbol of prosperity. The music and vermillion powder fill the area with vibrancy and joy as devotees make merry while revolving their community chariots. (ANI)

