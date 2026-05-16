World News | Pakistan: Rawalpindi Left Thirsting as Authorities Fail to Contain Deepening Water Crisis

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], May 16 (ANI): A worsening water emergency has engulfed Rawalpindi and its cantonment neighbourhoods, exposing what residents describe as years of administrative negligence and poor urban planning. Soaring summer temperatures and the collapse of ageing infrastructure have severely disrupted water supply in multiple parts of the city, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the crisis has intensified as underground water reserves continue to decline rapidly. Officials said groundwater levels in several areas have fallen close to 800 feet, rendering many decades-old tube wells ineffective. A large number of government-installed motors, many operating since the 1990s, have either burnt out or stopped functioning under excessive strain. Frequent electricity outages and unscheduled load-shedding have further aggravated the situation. Even functioning tube wells are unable to provide an uninterrupted supply, leaving thousands of households without access to water for long periods each day.

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Residents complain that authorities failed to prepare for the predictable surge in summer demand despite repeated warnings in previous years. Several densely populated localities, including Sadiqabad, Dhoke Hassu, Pirwadhai and Chaklala, are among the worst affected. Families in these neighbourhoods are reportedly travelling long distances to collect water, with women and children bearing much of the burden. Frustration is rapidly mounting among citizens who accuse civic agencies of indifference.

Meanwhile, private tanker operators have sharply increased rates amid soaring demand. Small water tankers are reportedly being sold for around Rs1,500, while larger tankers now cost between Rs3,000 and Rs3,300. Residents seeking comparatively cheaper government tanker services report that deliveries often arrive only after waiting several days, as cited by The Express Tribune.

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The shutdown of multiple filtration plants has worsened fears over public health. Clean drinking water has reportedly remained unavailable for nearly two months after filtration facilities stopped functioning. Residents allege that the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority has failed to restore the plants despite repeated complaints. Citizens are warning of demonstrations if immediate corrective measures are not taken, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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