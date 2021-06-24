Islamabad [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI/Xinhua): Pakistan recorded 1,097 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the total tally to 951,865, official data showed Thursday.

According to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), the country's nerve center in fighting against the pandemic, 38 patients died of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 22,108.

There have been 896,821 people who recovered from COVID-19 so far in Pakistan, as well as 32,936 active cases being treated across the country, including 2,084 in critical condition, the NCOC said.

Pakistan's eastern Punjab province is the worst-hit region by the pandemic with 345,449 infections and 10,688 deaths, followed by the southern Sindh province with 333,798 infections and 5,368 deaths.

Special Assistant to the Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Faisal Sultan said on Wednesday that the government is taking measures aimed at ensuring an uninterrupted supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

