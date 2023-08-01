Balochistan [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): Six passengers were killed and about 10 people got injured in a collision between a van and a bus in Pakistan's Balochistan on Tuesday, reported ARY News on Tuesday.

According to the details, the incident took place near Barkhan Radashim Buzdar petrol pump in the Loralai district, informed ARY News.

After receiving the first word about the incident, emergency response teams and police rushed to the scene to provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and shifted the deceased to a nearby hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Shahzad, Muhammad Kashif, Mujeeb, Tabish, Ismatullah, and Muhammad Akram, reports ARY News.

Meanwhile, the police have initiated an investigation into the cause of the collision. (ANI)

