Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar appeared before the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Monday to record their statements in the investigation into cypher and audio leaks inquiries, Pakistan-based The Express Tribune reported.

The two leaders were responding to summons issued by the Pakistan federal authority's anti-terrorism wing. An eight-member joint inquiry team led by Islamabad Zone Director Rana Jabbar and includes Grade-19 officers from three intelligence agencies, officers from different FIA departments, is carrying out the investigation, according to The Express Tribune report.

Also Read | US Dog Attack: Unarmed Black Man Was Attacked by a Police K-9 Dog Despite Surrendering in Ohio.

Speaking to reporters after his appearance before FIA, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he was present before the inquiry team for around two hours and responded to their questions. Qureshi said Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been summoned tomorrow and he will also appear, The Express Tribune reported.

Qureshi stressed that the existence of the cypher is an undeniable fact. He said that different statements have been made regarding it. However, two sessions of the National Security Council were convened. One of the sessions was convened under Imran Khan as Pakistan's PM and another under the premiership of Shehbaz Sharif. He said that cypher during both sittings was acknowledged as a fact.

Also Read | UK Beach Turns Into Hotspot for Underage Sex and Vandalism, Says Report; Ranger Asks Parents To Not Send Kids to X-Rated Parties at Polzeath Beach Over Sexual Assault Fears.

The JIT is carrying out an investigation on the direction of the cabinet which alleges that former prime minister Imran Khan, his associates, and his former principal secretary prejudiced the national security and interest of the state by directly revealing classified information—a diplomatic cypher—without proper authorization, The Express Tribune reported. It also accuses them of misuse and unauthorized retention of the cypher telegram.

Ahead of a vote of no-trust that resulted in his ouster, then-Pakistan PM Imran Khan on March 27, 2022, pulled out a piece of paper from his pocket and waved it at the crowd attending a massive public meeting in Islamabad. He called it as evidence of an “international conspiracy” being hatched to topple his government, The Express Tribune reported.

On March 31, 2022, the former premier discussed the "threat letter" that purportedly showed “evidence” of a foreign conspiracy to oust his government. Then, in what appeared to be a slip of the tongue, he had named the United States as the country behind the threat.

He alleged, "...the letter stated that the no-confidence motion was being tabled even before it was filed, which means the opposition was in contact with them." He said the memo was against him, not against the government. Imran Khan claimed it was an "official letter that was communicated to Pakistan's ambassador, who was taking notes during the meeting."

On July 19, Pakistan's former PM Imran Khan's then-principal secretary Azam Khan allegedly testified before a magistrate, calling the US cypher a "conspiracy" used by PTI chairman "for creating a narrative against establishment and opposition." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)