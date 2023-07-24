England, July 24: Polzeath Beach in UK's Cornwall, once known for its idyllic charm, has taken a dark turn as it becomes a hotspot for underage sex and vandalism, according to a report by retired police officer and beach ranger Andy Stewart. Shockingly, children as young as twelve have been attending boozed-up sessions at the beach, which have wrongly been referred to as "snog week." Concerned by the situation, Andy Stewart has warned parents against dropping their kids off at the X-rated party spot, revealing the dangers of sexual assault and excessive alcohol consumption.

The Polzeath beach, nestled in Cornwall and cherished by locals and tourists alike, is now facing a grave issue that demands immediate attention. Andy Stewart, a 53-year-old retired police officer who serves as a beach ranger, has raised the alarm about the increasing incidents of underage sex and vandalism plaguing the once tranquil beachfront. According to a report by Mirror, The situation has escalated to such an extent that Andy's team has been compelled to patrol the beach in the company of two policemen and security guards, Jezra Mackenzie and Jules Turner. UK Woman Discovers Alien-Looking Creature on West Sussex Beach.

Together, they monitor the area closely and employ infrared cameras to keep a watchful eye on the partygoers. The scenes of drunken teenagers engaging in explicit activities on the cliffside have become familiar to the dedicated team, who also deal with shattered glass and condoms scattered on the floor. On one distressing night in July, as private schools were on vacation, Andy discovered a shocking sight. He encountered approximately 300 teenagers at the cliff's base, with groups of three to five couples lying on the floor, either having sex or engaging in close proximity. Sikh Holy Book Set on Fire in UK: Burnt and Torn Gutka Sahib Found Outside Home in Leeds, Hate Crime Probe Launched.

Describing the distressing scene, Andy expressed concern about the amount of alcohol the teenagers were consuming and raised questions about consent and vulnerability. The issue extends beyond the local community, as reports indicate that students from top public schools, including Eton and Harrow, were involved in last year's extreme criminal behaviour. Benches were burned, lifeguard rings were torn down, and excrement was left on the beach, leading to significant unrest and damage.

Parents unknowingly exacerbate the situation by dropping their children off at the beach for what they envision as an innocent beach campfire scene, only to find out about the potential dangers later. The fear of sexual assault and alleged spiking incidents during the parties has led many parents to reconsider their decision to let their children attend such gatherings. As Polzeath Beach loses its once idyllic reputation, dedicated volunteers now spend hours cleaning up the aftermath of the late-night parties to prepare the beach for dog walkers and yoga classes each day.

