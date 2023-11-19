Islamabad [Pakistan], November 19 (ANI): Pakistan is expected to hold Senate elections in the first week of March next year, according to ARY News.

After the announcement, the relevant authorities in Pakistan initiated preparations for the Senate election as well.

However, it is highly anticipated that the schedule for the Senate election might be released after the general elections.

Reportedly, 50 senate members are expected to retire on March 11, while the total number of senate members will remain at 96 after four seats become vacant after the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Following the general elections, elections will be held for the 48 vacant seats in the Senate, reported ARY News.

Moreover, elected members from national and provincial assemblies will vote for senators.

Meanwhile, earlier, Pakistan's former President Asif Ali Zardari said that the country has been moving towards transparent elections.

Additionally, he said that his party has been fully prepared for the upcoming general elections.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that the general elections will be held on February 8 next year, ARY News reported.

He reposed his 'full confidence' in the election commission to conduct a transparent election.

PPP leader Zardari further claimed that the People's Party has been the only political party in the country that has the ability to contest elections in any environment.

Furthermore, he hoped that the PPP would emerge as the majority party in elections.

However, earlier on Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah said "all political parties" should be allowed to contest the 2024 general elections in the country, Geo News reported.

The PML-N leader, in his interaction with journalists in Lahore, said, "All political parties will partake in the electoral process. People will decide who they want in power." (ANI)

