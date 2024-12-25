Peshawar, Dec 25 (AP) Pakistan's airstrikes on eastern Afghanistan killed 46 people, mostly women and children, a Taliban government official said on Wednesday, raising fears of further straining the relations between the two neighbours.

Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy spokesman for the Afghan government, said those killed in the strikes that targeted four locations in Barmal, a district in the province of Paktika, were refugees, adding that six others were also wounded.

Also Read | Pakistan Attack on Afghanistan: Taliban Say Airstrikes Killed 46 People in Paktika, Mostly Women and Children.

This comes a day after Pakistani security officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity in line with regulations, told The Associated Press that Tuesday's operation was to dismantle a training facility and kill insurgents in Paktika in Afghanistan.

Earlier Wednesday, Mohammad Khurasani, the spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed in a statement that 50 people, including 27 women and children, have died in the strikes. He said they were "unarmed refugees" who fled to Afghanistan because of Pakistan's offensive in the northwest.

Also Read | US President-Elect Donald Trump Slams Outgoing President Joe Biden's Decision To Commute Death Sentence of 37 Individuals, Says 'Makes No Sense'.

The TTP — a separate group but also a close ally of the Afghan Taliban — also shared photos, alleging they were of children killed during the Pakistani operation.

The strikes came hours after Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan's special representative for Afghanistan, travelled to Kabul to discuss a range of issues.

Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry in Kabul summoned the Pakistani envoy and lodged a strong protest over the strikes by Pakistan's army. In a statement, it said while a representative of the civilian government of Pakistan was busy in talks with the Afghan officials, the strikes were carried out by the Pakistani army to "create mistrust in the relations between the two countries”.

It said Kabul “will not accept the violation of the country's territory under any circumstances, and the country is ready to defend its independence and territory” and "such irresponsible actions will definitely have consequences”.

Meanwhile, residents in the area told an AP reporter over the phone that at least 13 people were left dead, adding that the death toll could be higher. They also said the wounded were transported to a local hospital.

Pakistan has not commented on the latest strikes. However, the Pakistani military said Wednesday that security forces killed 13 insurgents in an intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan, a district located along eastern Afghanistan's Paktika province.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praised “Pakistan's brave security force” in a statement for thwarting “the nefarious designs” of “terrorists". He didn't mention the Pakistani air strikes inside Afghanistan.

The Taliban Defence Ministry denounced the attacks on Tuesday and promised retaliation.

On Wednesday, the situation along the shared border seemed to be business as usual. However, security analysts say the TTP could launch retaliatory attacks in Pakistan.

Pakistan has seen innumerable militant attacks in the past two decades but there has been an uptick in recent months. The latest was this weekend when at least 16 Pakistani soldiers were killed when the TTP attacked a checkpoint in the country's northwest.

Pakistani officials have accused the Taliban of not doing enough to combat militant activity across the border, a charge the Afghan Taliban government denies, saying it does not allow anyone to carry out attacks against any country.

North and South Waziristan are former strongholds of Pakistani Taliban, who have fled to Afghanistan.

Tensions were at an all-high in March when Pakistan said intelligence-based strikes took place in the border regions inside Afghanistan. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)