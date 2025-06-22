Karachi, Jun 22 (PTI) Pakistan's state-owned exploration firm has discovered a new reserve of oil and gas in Sindh province, officials said.

The state-owned Oil & Gas Development Company(OGDCL) made the discovery earlier this month in Kharo at its Faakir-1 wildcat well, Field Operations Officer Saleem Khan said on Saturday.

“The discovery was made after drilling to a depth of 4,185 metres, the well tested at 6.4 million cubic feet per day of gas and 55 barrels per day of condensate from the Lower Goru formation,” Khan added.

According to experts, the discovery shows that there is still untapped energy under Pakistani soil.

“It's not a gusher by global standards, but it's a critical domestic win. It is a significant breakthrough and a step forward in tapping and finding new reservoir blocks," Khan said.

The ODCL since last year has made at least two significant discoveries. One in Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where it found gas and condensate reserves with initial production of 2.114 million cubic feet of gas and 74 barrels of crude oil per day.

In another discovery, it found substantial oil and gas reserves in Attock Punjab.

With Pakistan's energy needs growing the OGDCL has been working with foreign private firms to conduct more explorations in the country, official said.

