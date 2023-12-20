Lahore, Dec 20 (PTI) Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar's residence in Lahore came under a grenade attack on Wednesday evening in which two policemen suffered injuries, police said.

"My family members and I were sitting in the drawing room when a powerful blast jolted the house. When I rushed to the garage two policemen who were on guard were lying injured. They told me that unidentified men threw a grenade in the garage and fled," Nisar told a private TV channel by phone.

He said the injured were shifted to hospital. He suspected that the attack might be carrying some serious message to him.

Police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

"We are investigating the matter from all aspects," a Punjab police spokesperson said and added the police have beefed up the security of the former CJP.

Since PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Lahore in October after spending four years in self-exile in the UK, he has been targeting the ex-CJP for ousting him from power in 2017. Nawaz had pledged not to spare those who conspired to send his government packing.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Nisar had disqualified Nawaz in 2017 in the Panama Papers case.

