Jerusalem, Mar 6 (PTI) The top leadership of Palestine on Sunday expressed shock at the demise of India's Representative to the State of Palestine Mukul Arya.

"On this sad occasion, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Dr Riyad Al-Maliki extends his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and through him to the friendly Indian government, the family of Representative Arya and his relatives," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants said in a statement in Ramallah, Palestine.

The ministry also expressed its deep sadness, loss, and pain at the death of Representative Arya at his workplace.

The ministry said it is conducting its official contacts with the Ministry of External Affairs to complete the arrangements for transporting the body of the deceased to India for his burial.

"As soon as this painful news arrived, immediate instructions were issued from President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Dr Muhammad Shtayyeh to all the security, police and public authorities," the statement said.

"Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya," External Affairs Minister Jaishankar tweeted.

"He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," he said.

It was not immediately known how he died.

Arya, 38, was a career diplomat who served at the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi, in addition to serving at the Permanent Delegation of India to UNESCO in Paris and at the Embassies of India in Kabul and Moscow.

He was raised and educated in Delhi, studied Economics at Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University, before joining the Indian Foreign Service in 2008, according to the website of the Representative Office of India in Ramallah, Palestine.

