New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala held a bilateral meeting today with New Zealand Minister of Trade and Agriculture, Damien O'connor.

The two sides discussed the potential bilateral cooperation to strengthen Foot and Mouth Disease capability to advance India's and New Zealand's primary sectors.

During the meeting, both sides felt that there is much to learn from each other in the related fields. The cooperation discussed today will help enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Exchanging information and expertise will help build the knowledge and capability of each other's animal husbandry sector, which will have mutual benefits for both countries.

Both the dignitaries have discussed various ideas to further strengthen the close and unique India-New Zealand friendship.

India and New Zealand historically share close and cordial ties. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in 1952. Commonalities such as membership of the Commonwealth, upholding of common law practices and pursuing shared aspirations of achieving economic development and prosperity through democratic governance systems provide an excellent backdrop for deepening ongoing ties. (ANI)

