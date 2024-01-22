Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, Jan 22 (PTI) People in Nepal's Madhesh province on Monday celebrated with enthusiasm and joy the consecration of 'Ram Lalla' in Ayodhya.

Nepal's Janakpurdham, the birthplace of goddess Sita, on Monday, decked up for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony, with temple authorities decorating the Janaki temple with garlands and flowers.

Hindus in Janakpurdham, who joined the celebrations with multiple cultural and religious festivities, wrote "Jai Siyaram" with flowers.

Lord Ram's wife Seeta's other name is Janaki, daughter of King Janak of Janakpur. It is 500-odd km east of Ayodhya in India and has been a symbol of the ancient bond shared by the two countries.

Houses and streets of Janakpur are being decorated with colourful lights, paper flags, banners and garlands, local authorities said.

As many as 1.25 lakh earthen lamps were lit to celebrate the auspicious occasion of 'pran pratistha'.

In Madhesh province's Sarlahi district too, people illuminated their houses, recited religious songs, and played music with the songs in praise of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, said Rakesh Mishra, central member of Janamat Party.

They also took out religious processions and offered prayers at major temples in the region.

The celebrations took place mainly in eight districts in Madhesh province -- Dhanusha, Mahottari, Sarlahi, Siraha, Saptari, Bara, Parsa and Rautahat.

Besides these eight districts people living in all the districts adjoined to the Indian border, including Sunsari, Morang, Rupandehi, Kapilvastu, Banke, and Bardiya among others, also joined the celebration, he said.

