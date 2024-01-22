Islamabad, January 22: Pakistan on Monday said the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is indicative of growing majoritarianism in India. The remarks by Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) came after the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday in an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Ram Lalla Will No Longer Live in a Tent, Says PM Narendra Modi After Temple’s Pran Pratishtha (Watch Video)

"Developments of the last 31 years, leading to today's consecration ceremony, are indicative of growing majoritarianism in India. These constitute an important facet of the ongoing efforts for social, economic and political marginalisation of the Indian Muslims," the FO said in a statement. In 2019, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark verdict paving the way for the construction of Ram Mandir.

The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque. “The rising tide of ‘Hindutva' ideology in India poses a serious threat to religious harmony and regional peace,” according to the FO. Pakistan also asked the government of India to ensure the safety and security of religious minorities, including Muslims and their holy places.

