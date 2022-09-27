Tokyo [Japan], September 27 (ANI): After attending the State funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with Akie Abe, wife of the late Japanese PM and conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the tragic loss.

"Following the State Funeral, PM @narendramodi had a private meeting with Mrs. Akie Abe at Akasaka Palace. PM recalled his fond memories with "Abe San" and conveyed his heartfelt condolences on this tragic loss," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

PM Modi landed in Japan on Tuesday morning to attend the State funeral of late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe which was held today at Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. Several top world leaders were present at the funeral.

Prime Minister Modi also met with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and conveyed his deepest condolences on the demise of former Prime Minister Abe.

"Prime Minister also had a brief interaction with PM Kishida to reiterate his condolences," Bagchi added.

"The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on further deepening bilateral relations. They also discussed a number of regional and global issues," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Both leaders renewed their commitment to further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and working together in the region and other international groupings.

PM Modi noted the contributions of the late Japanese PM in strengthening the India-Japan partnership and conceptualizing the vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

On Monday, foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra said this trip is an opportunity for PM Modi to honour the memory of his dear friend and a champion of India-Japan ties.

"This visit by PM Modi is an opportunity for him to honour the memory of former PM Abe, who he considered a dear friend and a great champion of the India-Japan relationship," the foreign secretary said while addressing a special briefing.

He said Abe made significant contributions to deepening India-Japan relations, turning a primarily economic relationship into a broad, comprehensive, and strategic partnership, making it pivotal for the two countries and the region's security.

"His famous "Confluence of Two Seas" speech in the Indian Parliament in 2007 laid the ground for the emergence of the Indo-Pacific region as a contemporary political, strategic, and economic reality. Abe's contribution to India-Japan relations was recognized by the conferment upon him of the prestigious Padma Vibhushan in 2021," Kwatra said.

Abe was shot despite the presence of police while he was giving a public address on July 8 in the city of Nara during a campaign speech.

Japan had imposed tight security measures in Tokyo as representatives from hundreds of countries, including dozens of heads of state and heads of government participated in the state funeral.

Abe's funeral is the second state funeral for a former prime minister since World War II. The first one was held in 1967 for Shigeru Yoshida. Other deceased prime ministers received a joint Cabinet Office and Liberal Democratic Party service.

The state funeral ceremony was the first major public event since new police security guidelines were implemented, including sniffer dogs at train stations and police patrols at Tokyo-area airports after Abe's assassination. (ANI)

