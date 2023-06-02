By Reena Bhardwaj

Washington [US], June 2 (ANI): The United States Congress has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate during his visit to the country on June 22, according to the statement released by US Congress.

"During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India's future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter to Modi.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the US on June 22 following an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The letter further read that Modi's "historic address to a Joint Meeting of Congress seven years ago left a lasting impact and greatly deepened the friendship" between the two nations.

The letter also quoted PM Modi's last address: "Our relationship is primed for a momentous future. The constraints of the past are behind us and foundations of the future are firmly in place."

"Once again, we would be honoured to have you join us for a Joint Meeting of Congress to celebrate the enduring friendship between the United States and India. We look forward to continuing to work together to build a brighter future for our countries and for the world," the letter read.

Meanwhile, the White House said the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep, close partnership between US and India.

PM Modi's visit "will be an opportunity to reaffirm the deep and close partnership between the United States and India and the warm bonds of the family and friendship that link America, Americans and clearly, Indians together. And so that's very important to the (US) President," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre on PM Modi's state visit to the US.

Pierre further said: "The President and the First Lady are looking forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi for the official state visit which is going to happen on June 22."

The White House Press Secretary said the visit would also strengthen US-India shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and shared resolve to evaluate strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy and space.

PM Modi is the only third leader in history to get invite to address a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate. Others being former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Winston Churchill (in context of world war) and former President of Africa Nelson Mandela.

The Senate India Caucus is a bipartisan coalition that promotes relations between the United States and India.

"Once we get closer to the 22nd, surely we'll hold background calls and have more information and more details," Pierre said.

Recently, highlighting the partnership between the US and India, Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the US Department of State, said that they are looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country. (ANI)

