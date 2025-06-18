World News | PM Modi Joins World Leaders for Group Photo at 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis

Kananaskis [Canada], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined world leaders for a group photograph at the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.
The photograph featured a host of prominent international figures, including Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Costa.
Also present were Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, , Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, and World Bank President Ajay Banga.
Donald Trump, the President of the United States, exited the G7 summit prematurely to monitor developments in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.
On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a flurry of high-level bilateral meetings with leaders from Mexico, South Korea, Australia, South Africa, France, and Canada, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening global partnerships.
Kicking off his bilateral engagements, Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, posted on X, "PM @narendramodi met President Mr. Lee Jae-Myung @Jaemyung_Lee of Republic of Korea on the sidelines of the 51st #G7Summit in Kananaskis, Canada." The meeting saw both sides reaffirm their commitment to deepening the India-Republic of Korea Special Strategic Partnership by exploring cooperation in trade and economy, critical and emerging technologies, green hydrogen, shipbuilding, culture, and people-to-people ties. Regional and global issues were also discussed.
Further strengthening ties in the Latin American region, Jaiswal stated in another post, "Boosting India-Mexico warm & historical ties. PM @narendramodi met President Dr. @Claudiashein of Mexico, on the sidelines of 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada. This was the first meeting between the two leaders. Both sides discussed avenues to further deepen cooperation in trade, pharmaceuticals, S&T, digital innovation and shared perspectives on key global & regional issues, including priorities of the Global South."
Expanding on the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said, "I had a very good meeting with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. I personally congratulated her on her historic electoral victory, becoming the first female President of Mexico in two centuries. We both see>