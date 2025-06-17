Mumbai, June 17: A leading documentary platform DocuBay is coming up with another original drama, "Gateway of Europe – The Migrant Crisis". Fueling the excitement, the makers unveiled the gripping trailer of the project on Tuesday. Helmed by Max Serio, "Gateway of Europe – The Migrant Crisis" brings to light the harsh realities faced by migrants. Set against the backdrop of the island of Lampedusa, it revolves around the migrant emergency in Europe.

The personal tales of migrants have been told through some stark visuals in the documentary. Talking about "Gateway of Europe – The Migrant Crisis ", Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network, said "At DocuBay, we believe in the power of storytelling to inspire change, build empathy, and spark meaningful conversations. Gateway of Europe – The Migrant Crisis brings a deeply human perspective to a global issue shedding light on the intertwined realities of migration, human rights, and policy. This documentary is a call to awareness and action, giving a platform to voices that are too often overlooked’’ ‘Gateway of Europe – The Migrant Crisis’ Trailer: DocuBay’s New Documentary Sheds Light on Heartbreaking Migrant Emergency in Lampedusa (Watch Video).

‘Gateway of Europe – the Migrant Crisis’ Trailer

The director of the drama, added, "My intent was to portray the human faces behind the migration crisis—people driven by hope, fear, and the pursuit of a better future. This film is an invitation to look beyond politics and borders, and truly understand their journey." ‘Gateway of Europe – The Migrant Crisis’ Teaser: DocuBay’s Powerful New Humanitarian Documentary Premieres on World Refugee Day (Watch Video).

Samar Khan, Chief Content Officer, DocuBay, went on to share, “At DocuBay, we are committed to curating stories with purpose—ones that resonate across borders, spark reflection, and foster cross-cultural understanding. Gateway of Europe – The Migrant Crisis encourages viewers to look deeper, beyond statistics and headlines, and confront the emotional and personal truths behind global migration. Documentaries like this can transform complex societal issues into powerful, intimate human experiences’’. "Gateway of Europe – The Migrant Crisis" will be available on DocuBay from June 20, on World Refugee Day.

