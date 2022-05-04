Copenhagen, May 3 (PTI) Queen of Denmark Margrethe II extended a warm reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Modi felicitated the Queen on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of her reign, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter.

The 82-year-old Queen has been Denmark's reigning monarch since 1972. The Danish monarchy is one of the oldest in the world.

