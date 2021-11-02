Glasgow [UK], November 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison after Canberra recognised Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine.

"I thank my dear friend @ScottMorrisonMP for Australia's recognition of India's COVAXIN. It is an important step forward in the post-COVID partnership between India and Australia," PM Modi tweeted.

The Australian government gave recognition to Covaxin vaccine for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status in the country.

"Today, the Therapeutic Goods Administration determined that Covaxin (manufactured by BharatBiotech) vaccine would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status," Australia's High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell informed in a tweet.

Recognition of Covaxin, along with the previously announced recognition of Covishield (manufactured by AstraZeneca, India), means many citizens of India, as well as other countries where these vaccines have been widely deployed, will now be considered fully vaccinated on entry to Australia, a statement from Australia's Department of Health informed.

"This will have significant impacts for the return of international students, and travel of skilled and unskilled workers to Australia," the statement added.

From 1 November 2021, vaccinated Australians and permanent residents aged 12 and over may depart Australia without the need to seek a travel exemption, the Australian Health Department said.

The UN health body -- World Health Organisation -- has sought additional clarifications from Bharat Biotech, which manufactures Covaxin, and a decision on emergency use authorisation is expected soon. (ANI)

