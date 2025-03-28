New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Sri Lanka for a State visit from April 4-6. During the visit, a number of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) inked between two nations are expected to be exchanged.

During his visit, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral talks with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka and Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.

Also Read | Ohio Horror: Girl, Missing for 6 Days, Found Raped and Killed With Her Hands Cut Off; 'Animal' Father Arrested After Shootout With Cops.

In a statement, Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism said, "While in Sri Lanka, the Indian Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Anuradhapura to pay homage to the sacred Sri Maha Bodhi and will inaugurate several projects implemented in Sri Lanka with the assistance of the Government of India."

"A number of Memoranda of Understanding inked between the two countries are also expected to be exchanged during this visit," it added.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Keeps Calm While Being Heckled by Group of Protesting Students During Speech at Oxford University Event, Video Surfaces.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other senior officials of the Government of India will accompany PM Modi during his visit, according to the statement.

PM Modi will travel to Sri Lanka after concluding his visit to Thailand. PM Modi will visit Bangkok from April 3 to 4 to participate in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit, hosted by Thailand, the current BIMSTEC Chair, and for an official visit.

PM Modi's last visit to Sri Lanka was in 2019. Earlier, Sri Lanka's President paid a State Visit to India as his first visit abroad after assuming office. MEA noted that PM Modi's visit to Thailand, Sri Lanka and his participation at the BIMSTEC Summit will reaffirm India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policy.

In a statement, MEA stated, "India and Sri Lanka share civilizational bonds with strong cultural and historic links. This visit is part of regular high-level engagements between the countries and will lend further momentum to deepening the multi-faceted partnership between India and Sri Lanka."

"Prime Minister's visit to Thailand and Sri Lanka, and his participation in the 6th BIMSTEC Summit will reaffirm India's commitment to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, 'Act East' policy, 'MAHASAGAR' (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, and vision of the Indo-Pacific," it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)