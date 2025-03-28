Ohio, March 28: In a deeply disturbing case in US, 13-year-old Keimani Latigue was found dead in an abandoned home in Toledo, Ohio, after being reported missing for six days. Her body showed signs of severe violence, including dismemberment and rape, with her hands severed and her throat nearly cut off. The Lucas County Coroner's Office confirmed she died from multiple incised wounds to the neck, categorising her death as homicide.

Keimani was last seen on March 16, when she called her father, Darnell Jones, expressing fear about being home alone. Despite his public pleas for help in finding her, inconsistencies in his statements led police to issue an arrest warrant for him on March 25. The following day, authorities discovered her body in a burned-out structure on Miami Street.

Jones was apprehended during a confrontation with Columbus SWAT officers after he was tracked down. He allegedly fired at the police and was shot during the exchange. He is currently hospitalised and faces multiple charges, including murder and felonious assault.

Community members are mourning the loss of Keimani, who had been recognised for her academic achievements and was just days away from her 14th birthday. Local officials have described the case as one of the most horrific they have encountered.

